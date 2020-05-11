In an initial effort to garner support, Chaffee for Chaffee is asking county businesses to submit a three- to five-minute prerecorded commercial as part of an upcoming virtual relief concert.
Submissions must be in by noon today.
The free commercials should showcase current hours, best practices and products and include social media and website links. The concert will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. May 22 on the Now This Is Colorado Facebook page.
The event series is a collaborative effort involving the Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team, CKS PaddleFest and local organizations to help fund relief for full-time Chaffee County residents and organizations that are ineligible for adequate federal relief.
Local musicians will prerecord three- to 10-minute sets and commercials will be shown in between. All money collected during the virtual event will go to pay the featured musicians and artists.
During the broadcast, four live hosts will direct viewers on how to donate to the event. Donations will be distributed through Salida Council for the Arts.
Lindsay Sutton is handling the creative content in Salida. She began working with the Economic Recovery Team as an event stakeholder last month.
“It is an opportunity to have a free commercial that emphasizes current hours, best practices and product on a platform that will be streamed to thousands of people within Chaffee County,” Sutton said in an email.
The stream is expected to last three hours.
Salida submissions and questions should be emailed to lindsaysuttonart@gmail.com, and Buena Vista submissions and questions should be emailed to zach@thelariatbv.com.
