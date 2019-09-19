In partnership with Monarch Mountain, Elevation Beer Co. of Poncha Springs is releasing Rad Red Ale Friday in celebration of the ski area’s 80th anniversary.
The beer is a traditional Irish Red, Elevation’s Alan Stevens said, with a malt body, a dry finish and a ruby-amber hue.
Elevation co-owner Christian Koch said they didn’t want to do a “new school” beer for the 80th anniversary.
It’s about 5 percent alcohol by volume, Stevens said, which makes it a great aprés beer.
The recipe includes a mix of crystal malts, he said, with a splash of roasted malts and a simple hop bill.
“It’s a basic one, but it’s a good one,” Stevens said.
Monarch employees Allie Stevens, Eva Egbert, Kathryn Wadsworth and Ann Jefferson participated in the brewing process.
“And now we finally get to taste it,” Allie Stevens said.
Skiing and beer go hand in hand, she said, so this is a fun way to celebrate Monarch’s 80th anniversary.
Monarch has been a partner basically since the brewery’s inception, Alan Stevens said.
A release party is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at Elevation, 115 Pahlone Parkway.
The beer is in cans and on draught at the brewery, and Koch said they’ll brew it again for the winter, when it will be available on draught at Elevation and at Monarch.
