U.S. stocks were mixed Tuesday, with the health care sector being the best performer and energy sector the biggest laggard.
In corporate news, shares of Home Depot came under pressure after the company reported quarterly sales below expectations.
In economic news, housing starts in October were slightly below expectations but 3.8 percent higher than the previous month.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 873.4 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose 96 cents to $1,472.80, and crude oil prices fell $1.79 to $55.35 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.78 percent.
