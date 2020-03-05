U.S. stocks posted sizeable gains Wednesday, following Congress’ approval of $8 billion in funding to fight the coronavirus and after Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday surge.
Health insurance stocks rallied on the decreased likelihood of an overhaul of the health-care system.
In economic news, the U.S. nonfarm private sector added 183,000 jobs in February, which was more than economists anticipated.
U.S. Treasuries were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.3 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $5.60 to $1,638.80. Crude oil prices fell 6 cents to $47.12 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.68 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.04 percent.
