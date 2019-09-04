U.S. equities closed down Tuesday, with information technology, financials and industrials the worst-performing sectors.
Utilities, real estate and consumer staples were the only sectors with positive returns.
In economic news, the ISM manufacturing index came in below 50, at its lowest level since early 2016.
Corporate news was light.
Treasuries were stronger, and the yield curve steepened slightly.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 896.9 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $24.90 to $1,554.40, silver rose 12 cents to $19.73, and crude oil fell $1.16 to $53.94 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.96 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.48 percent.
