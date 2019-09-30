U.S. stocks edged lower Friday after news outlets reported the White House is considering curbing U.S. investments into China.
In economic news, August household spending came in below expectations, and inflation slowed.
In corporate news, shares of Wells Fargo rose after the company appointed a new CEO following a six-month search.
Treasuries were mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114 points, or less than 1 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 836.9 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $8.80 to $1,499.10, silver was unchanged at $17.44, and crude oil fell 56 cents to $55.85 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.12 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.68 percent.
