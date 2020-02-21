U.S. stocks ended the day lower, as the technology sector lagged the broader market while real estate and utility sectors lead.
In economic news, the February Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index rose to 36.7 and weekly initial jobless claims were reported at 210,000. In corporate news, Morgan Stanely is acquiring E-Trade for $58.74 a share.
Treasury prices rose as yields dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 982 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $9.90 to $1,621.70, and crude oil prices rose $.42 to $53.91 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was trading lower at 1.96 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.52 percent.
