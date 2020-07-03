Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bunny and Clyde’s Corner Cafe to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting.
Bunny and Clyde’s is located at 203 W First St., previously Gathering Grounds. Owner Ashli Campbell worked at Gathering Grounds for the last three years and in the restaurant industry for most of her working life. She said, “It feels great,” to own her own establishment and that it has “opened up a line of creativity that’s necessary to survive.”
Bunny and Clyde’s is part café, part essential food market and part artist showroom.
The restaurant part of Bunny and Clyde’s serves coffee and lattes, breakfast smoothies, breakfast burritos, pastries and fresh salads daily. It also serves house-made Indian curries on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Campbell said they have vegan and gluten-free options as well as meat-and-potato type options. The name, she said, relates to that duality by combining comfort foods that Clyde’s typically enjoy with healthier “groovy food” options, like salads, for the bunnies out there.
The market part of Bunny and Clyde’s provides twice-weekly food box orders of staples, like local produce, breads and cheeses. People can view the entire inventory and place orders for curbside pickup at bunnyandclydessalida.com.
People can also call 719-539-2171 to place orders for curbside pickup.
Campbell also brought in goods from local artists. Wearable arts, cards, frames, jewelry and other art is currently for sale. So are fresh flowers.
Bunny and Clyde’s is currently open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.