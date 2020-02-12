by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Monarch Mountain will celebrate Valentine’s Day Saturday with a race for sweethearts.
With teams of two competing, skiers and snowboarders can race with their sweethearts in head-to-head competition down the Freeway racecourse.
Each team member will take two runs through the racecourse: one run on the blue course and one on the red course. All ages and ability levels are welcome to race as sweethearts. Skiers and snowboarders can be paired as well.
“Add a little competition to Valentine’s Day weekend,” said Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager. “This is a fun race for all abilities. Each competitor will take one run on each of the head-to-head courses. The combined times from each team member will determine the fastest sweethearts.”
Participants can register at Monarch’s season pass desk between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5 per person and everyone without a season pass must sign a waiver.
Racing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Sweetheart teams can be made up of any combo of skiers, snowboarders and ages,” Wadsworth said. “We’ll have lots of sweet prizes for the fastest team, oldest and youngest couple and best-dressed sweethearts.”
