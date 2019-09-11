U.S. stocks ended mixed Tuesday.
Technology and consumer staples were the worst-performing sectors, while energy and industrials were the best performers.
In corporate news, Apple announced at its annual product event that its new TV service will cost $4.99 and be free for a year to anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad or Mac.
In economic news, the Census Bureau reported that 2018 median household income remained essentially flat when compared with the prior year.
Treasury prices declined as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 987 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $11.90 to $1,490.30, silver fell 1 cent to $18, and crude oil fell 34 cents to $57.51 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.21 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.72 percent.
