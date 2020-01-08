Mountain Mail Staff
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County announced Tuesday that it is purchasing the former Exer-Flex Health & Fitness Center at 709 Palmer St. and will move the Salida club to the new location March 1.
Board Chair Duncan Campbell said in a press release that the move is a major step in the organization’s history. “We’ve been fortunate to have a home for more than 14 years thanks to St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Salida School District,” Campbell said.
“As needs and challenges have evolved for the 800-plus youth we serve each year, our strategic plan revealed the clear and urgent need for a permanent home with enough space to accommodate continuing growth.”
Campbell said the volunteer board members, investors, community leaders, elected officials, program volunteers, friends, staff and parents have all worked to make the move happen.
“It will positively impact and help thousands of kids and families in our county,” he said. “We strive for the gold standard in everything we do, and our new facility in Salida will help us reach new heights with our kids and programs.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County provide youth development programs for children ages 6 to 18, with a focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership. Founded in 2005, the organization has served more than 7,500 members with numbers growing each year, the release stated.
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said, “As the most vital youth development organization in Chaffee County, our mission is focused on the youth we serve, including their safety, needs and interests. Our kids deserve this new home. We can’t wait to show it off and welcome kids in.”
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn said, “The board of education and the school district are excited to support Boys & Girls Clubs.”
Irene Alvarez, 12, a member for the last seven years, has seen the club grow each year. She said, “I’m excited and can’t wait to see what the new club will look like. It will be different and cool.”
Finding a permanent home for the Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is the next focus for the club’s facilities committee. The committee is pursuing and evaluating several potential options.
After the move, the club plans to host an open house event at which the community can see the new facility.
For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, visit bgcchaffee.org.
