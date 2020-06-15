The Colorado Tourism Office and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will offer a virtual version of the Google My Business Workshop that was originally scheduled for March.
The workshop will be divided into two webinars, with the first one, “Google My Business: Fundamentals,” taking place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
A Google business profile is the most visible source of digital information about a business’s operations, a press release stated.
The first session will cover what a Google business profile is, how a business can surface in Google searches, how owners can claim and verify their business profile, how core business information can be kept up to date and what online tools are available.
To register for the session, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/1020071220526914828. If business owners cannot participate in that time slot, a recording will be sent to them so they can watch it on their own schedule.
The second webinar, “Google My Business: Maximizing Exposure,” will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. June 18.
It will cover using posts for updates, responding to reviews, managing images as well as 360s and video, responding to customer questions and understanding insights data. To register for it, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/2174745346668735247.
Additionally, the chamber of commerce will host a live online Q&A session when Josh Wray, Google program specialist for Miles Partnership, will provide information beginning at 10 a.m. June 24. To register, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/765615477.
For additional or personalized support for understanding Google My Business or claiming a Google business profile, one-on-one troubleshooting sessions will take place with Wray following the live Q&A. To reserve a spot, visit calendly.com/milespartnershipgoogledmo/google-program-specialist?month=2020-06.
