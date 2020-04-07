If you’ve been wanting to visit Cañon City’s Royal Gorge Bridge –or wanting to go back – April is the time to invest.
While the park is temporarily closed, following the Colorado stay-at-home order, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is offering half-price season passes to Colorado residents April 1-30. Passes are good for one year from the date of purchase with unlimited visits and can be purchased online at royalgorgebridge.com.
Colorado residents will need to give their valid Colorado address and the promo code HFCOIN. An adult season pass, regularly $72, is now $36. Child’s season pass, regularly $60, is now $30, and a family season pass for a family of four, regularly $220, is now $110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.