Colorado Summit Realty announced recently the winners of a drawing it offered during the Dec. 19 Salida Holiday Festival.
Janine Marr and Erick Hvoslef each won two ski lift tickets for Monarch Mountain.
Mitchell Wright won a $25 Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop gift certificate, Tom Gordy won a $25 Salida Pharmacy & Fountain gift certificate, and Chuck and Katherine Dunleavy won a $50 Amicas gift card.
