U.S. equities ended mostly lower Thursday, with energy and technology among the worst performers.
In economic news, initial jobless claims were just below consensus estimates at 2.4 million. Total jobless claims are nearly 39 million over the past nine weeks.
In corporate news, Macy’s released preliminary earnings, estimating losses of as much as $1.1 billion between February and May.
Treasuries remain mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $27.30 to $1,724.80, and crude oil prices rose 48 cents to $33.98 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.38 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.66 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.