U.S. stocks ended up Thursday.
The energy sector led the broader market, while utilities lagged.
In economic news, weekly initial jobless claims came in at 4.3 million for the week ending April 18. Continuing jobless claims for the week ending Åpril 11 were roughly 16 million.
Treasury prices rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $11.90 to $1,750.20, and crude oil prices rose $3.24 to $17.02 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.18 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.6 percent.
