Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed High Rockies Cuisine to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A food truck attached to Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs, High Rockies Cuisine is owned by Dustin and Kinsey Krupa.
High Rockies Cuisine specializes in gourmet sandwiches served on homemade bread with a variety of meats, cheeses and vegetables.
Ingredients are sourced from the San Luis and Arkansas valleys.
The Krupas have more than 15 years of experience in restaurants and said they pride themselves on having a low environmental footprint.
High Rockies Cuisine, 115 Pahlone Parkway in Poncha Springs, is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit highrockiescuisine.com.
