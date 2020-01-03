McGovern Handyman & Construction

McGovern Handyman & Construction is welcomed to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Heather Adams, Jennifer Scanga, Logan McGovern, 5, Mark McGovern, McKinley McGovern, 9, Whitney McGovern and Dave Chelf. Back: Michael Varnum, Mark Moore, Harry Payton, Sam Johnson, Art Gentile, Jason Gobin and Gary Buchanan.

 Photo by Henry Netherland

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed McGovern Handyman & Construction to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owner Mark McGovern is an experienced handyman and has worked in a variety of construction forms over the years, including handyman work, construction and landscaping. He established his handiwork business in 2015.

McGovern can be reached at 719-433-8069.

