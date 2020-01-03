Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed McGovern Handyman & Construction to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Mark McGovern is an experienced handyman and has worked in a variety of construction forms over the years, including handyman work, construction and landscaping. He established his handiwork business in 2015.
McGovern can be reached at 719-433-8069.
