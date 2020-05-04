Nick Boyden and Jason Maxwell’s goal of opening a new brewery in downtown Salida is finally coming to fruition with the recent soft opening of Tres Litros Beer Co. at 118 N. E St.
While they could not allow customers to drink inside the building due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to offer their line of beers in the form of 32-ounce growlers as well as merchandise Friday from the building’s main garage door.
Besides being co-owners, Boyden is head brewer while Maxwell is administrative manager. The duo’s dream had been brewing for more than a year.
Boyden and Maxwell met when they became roommates in Boulder about 10 years ago. Boyden then moved to Salida and encouraged Maxwell to join him since they were both outdoor enthusiasts and saw a thriving brewery market in the downtown area. Maxwell had lived in Boulder more than 14 years before moving.
They spent more than 18 months developing the business, 13 months of which was dedicated to renovating the space. Because the building used to be a diesel garage, converting the space into a functioning brewery required major renovations, including digging 6-foot-deep trenches, rebuilding the entire plumbing system and breaking down concrete floor curbs to transform space into a stage.
Many of the renovations were constructed with reclaimed materials and hand-built by the pair, including the stage, backdrop bar wall and slate tile beer serving platform.
Fortunately, they said they experienced no major setbacks during the process.
“It was a lot of work,” Maxwell said. “It was a lot of things we were learning for the first time, but we had a handle on all of it. We’re glad it’s over, and we’re very proud of the work we’ve put into this space.”
They eventually hope to use the stage to host local concerts and stand-up comedy shows.
Boyden’s passion for brewing developed while he was in school studying biology. While he was attending classes, he began homebrewing. He said he enjoyed analyzing chemical and biological aspects of the brewing process, which led him to eventually work for Avery Brewing in Boulder and Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs.
The brewery’s beers come in four varieties, some of whose names have special meanings. For example, Reviresco Rye is named after the motto of Maxwell’s Scottish roots, “I flourish again.” New flavors will come in the near future.
Many beer ingredients are sourced locally. They use malts from the San Luis Valley, hops and fruit from the Western Slope whenever possible, yeast from a Denver yeast laboratory and spruce tips from the San Juan Mountains. Spent grain is given to local farmers.
Tres Litros Beer Co. is open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week, although those hours will likely expand when COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
For more information about the brewery, call 719-207-4519 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.
