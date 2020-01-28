Local business owners and community stakeholders can provide input on the county’s new comprehensive plan during Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.’s annual meeting from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop.
The corporation, Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce and the Small Business Development Center are asking for comments at the meeting.
Corporation Chair Jeff Post said that while the meeting is open to the public, attendees should primarily be CCEDC members, local entrepreneurs or business owners or community stakeholders because any decisions made at the meeting will impact those groups the most.
The county’s comprehensive plan will determine what types of growth the county would like to see in the future. According to a press release, the plan plays a significant role in driving county economic development policy. It also guides how labor and money are allocated to achieve goals such as affordable housing, infrastructure investments and community improvements.
Attendees will develop recommendations for rough draft sections of the plan during two discussions. Chaffee County Planning Commissioner Marjo Curgus will lead the first discussion on what attendees view as the ideal local economy for the future. The second will touch on how the group can collaborate and improve on activities, strategies and approaches for an optimal effect.
The county’s present comprehensive plan is 20 years old. A first draft of goals and strategies for the new plan was released in December and was based on public input collected throughout 2019.
Anyone interested in attending the meeting or filling out a survey should email CCEDC Director Wendell Pryor at wendell@chaffeecountyedc.com or call him at 719-207-0801.
The economic development corporation recommends that those who cannot attend should complete the survey to make sure all opinions are taken into consideration.
