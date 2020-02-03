Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Holiday RV, 10132 U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs, the February Business of the Month.
The monthly award celebrates local businesses that have made significant community contributions, according to the chamber.
Holiday RV has been involved with Chaffee County Mentors by donating a trailer to their silent auction and by having some of its employees volunteer to be mentors.
The company has also donated proceeds from open houses to the Salida High School choir and Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to hosting its own food drive, Holiday RV has been a key collaborator in the Chaffee Home and Garden Show as well as the chamber of commerce.
The locally owned business has been around since 1972. General Manager Dara Kort said they currently have about 200 campers in inventory.
“We’re a small town dealer with big city selections,” Kort said.
Holiday RV’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
