Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s new retail pharmacy is open for business.
HRRMC Pharmacy, in the front corner by the main entrance of the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive, officially opened to the public Monday following a month-long soft opening for HRRMC employees.
Head pharmacist Jonathan Trenary said they were able to use that time to get used to the pharmacy’s new software programs.
Trenary comes to HRRMC with a degree in pharmacology from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, and five years experience in retail pharmacies, managing a Walgreens pharmacy in Nashville for three years and at Centura Health Pharmacy at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He spent time at HRRMC as a student and said he’s glad to come back.
The retail pharmacy at Centura Health is similar to the new one at HRRMC.
While the new pharmacy is associated with the hospital, it functions independently of and differently from the in-patient pharmacy.
Trenary said there are different rules and even a different kind of license for retail pharmacies and in-patient pharmacies.
In-patient pharmacies are dealing with patients on a dosage basis based on active treatment by a physician.
With an out-patient pharmacy the focus is on chronic aspects of ambulatory care, Trenary said.
“We view ourselves as an active partner in the continuity of care between the doctor and home,” he said.
“We are patient focused and will work closely with providers to ensure exceptional care is always delivered,” he said.
As part of the Salida Hospital District community, the goal is to provide service to the community and patients in all scenarios, he said.
The benefits of a retail pharmacy connected with the hospital include easier access to primary-care providers and specialists and providing transitions care.
Trenary said studies have shown only about 40 percent of patients sent home from hospitals have their prescriptions filled, which increases the likelihood of having to return.
The pharmacy is making sure 100 percent of what a patient needs is going home with them, so they can stay home, Trenary said.
The pharmacy has a large inventory of common prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and convenience items, including diabetic supplies.
Special orders for prescription drugs and over-the-counter products that are not regularly stocked can be placed and will be available the following business day by 4 p.m.
The pharmacy’s hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Most commercial and government funded insurances are accepted, including Express Scripts, AARP, Humana and Medicaid.
The pharmacy is waiting to hear from CVS Caremark, although all paperwork has been submitted.
Customers are advised to call the pharmacy to confirm coverage.
Customers can order refills through the downloadable HRRMC Pharmacy mobile app, online at hrrmc.com/Patients-Visitors/Pharmacy.aspx or by phone at 719-530-2430.
For questions about the pharmacy’s services, including insurance, prescriptions or prescription transfers, call 719-530-2430 or stop by the pharmacy.
