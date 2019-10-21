U.S. stocks closed down Friday.
The industrial, technology and communication service sectors trailed the market, while the real estate sector led the day.
In corporate news, Boeing shares ended the day down 6.7 percent as news broke on Federal Aviation Administration concerns about whether Boeing employees misled the agency during certification testing of the 737 Max in 2016.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson closed down 6 percent following an announced recall of a single lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder after FDA tests revealed traces of asbestos.
In economic news, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported gross domestic product fell to 6 percent for the third quarter, its lowest level in almost three decades.
Treasuries closed mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points, or 0.2 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 896.2 million shares traded. Advancers and decliners were nearly equal.
Gold fell $4.30 to $1,494, silver fell 9 cents to $17.55, and crude oil fell 18 cents to $53.75 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.75 percent.
