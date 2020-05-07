U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday.
Utilities, energy and financial sectors were hit hardest, while consumer discretionary and technology held up better.
In economic news, U.S. private payroll fell by more than 20 million in April.
In corporate news, Disney reported earnings below expectations and announced it is suspending its dividend for the first half of the year.
Treasury prices dipped as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 943 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $21.20 to $1,689.40, and crude oil prices fell 40 cents to $24.16 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.4 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.7 percent.
