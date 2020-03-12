U.S. stocks officially entered a bear market Wednesday as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 5.9 percent on the day.
In corporate news, Boeing imposed a hiring freeze, with its shares falling more than 18 percent.
Economic news was light.
Treasury bond prices fell as their yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $17.70 to $1,641.40, and crude oil prices fell $1.35 to $33.01 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.36 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.86 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.