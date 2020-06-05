Salida Regional Library is satisfying the needs of the public for reading, viewing and listening material, albeit still on a limited scale.
The library, which was closed in March due to COVID-19 stay-at-home precautions, has been open for curbside pickup and drop-off since early May.
Patrons can order materials, including books, DVDs and CDs, online or by phone.
Book pickup is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The book drop for returns is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
All materials need to be returned through the book drop on the east side of the library.
The library requests that DVD and CD cases be put into a plastic bag before placed in the drop box.
With the further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, patrons are now able to make an appointment to use the library computers.
Library assistant Cassie Luttrell said computer appointments start on the hour and are for 45 minutes to give staff an opportunity to disinfect for the next patron.
Other services such as copies and pickup, online resources and Wi-Fi outside the library are also available.
To make a computer appointment or access other library services, call the library at 719-539-4826.
Visit salidalibrary.org for more information or to check out materials online.
