Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center hosted an open house Wednesday for the four family physicians with Salida Family Medicine who have recently moved their practice to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Medical Clinic space at 550 W. U.S. 50.
Dr. James Wigington, Dr. Ashley O’Hara, Dr. Vanna Irving and Dr. Stephanie Earhart joined HRRMC, and their practice is now known as HRRMC Salida Family Medicine.
Staff, family, friends and patients attended the open house, which was catered by Michelle Gapp.
Wigington is board certified with special interests in obstetrics, C-sections, pediatrics and sports medicine. He see patients at the HRRMC Medical Clinics and Saguache Clinic.
O’Hara is board certified with special interests in women’s health, obstetrics, pediatrics, sports medicine, geriatrics, palliative care, travel medicine, wilderness medicine and wellness/preventative services. She sees patients at the HRRMC Medical Clinics and Saguache Clinic.
Irving is board certified and fellowship trained in surgical obstetrics. Her special interests are women’s health, obstetrics, C-sections, pediatrics, sports medicine and opioid addiction. She sees patients at the HRRMC Medical Clinics, HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center and Saguache Clinic.
Earhart is board certified with special interests in women’s health, pediatrics and sports medicine. She sees patients at the HRRMC Medical Clinics.
The practice opened its offices at the new space Oct. 3.
O’Hara said the space is fresh and new, and it has been a good transition and they have developed a good relationship with HRRMC.
She said she thought the move would benefit patients all around.
Earhart said she was glad of the increased space in the new building and that it was all on one level, unlike the practice’s former location in a two-story building at 320 E. First St.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said it’s great that Salida Family Practice has joined HRRMC and taken over the space on U.S. 50.
He said as a part of HRRMC, the practice would continue to provide great care.
Morasko said patient care will also continue at the practice’s Saguache Clinic, which providers visit one day a week. He said that service will be expanded to two days a week in December.
To make an appointment at HRRMC Salida Family Medicine, call 719-530-2000.
