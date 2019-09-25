U.S. stocks declined Tuesday on weaker economic data and mixed U.S./China trade headlines.
Energy was the worst-performing sector, dragged down by falling oil prices.
In economic news, the U.S. home price index rose at its slowest pace since 2012, while a separate report showed a decline in consumer confidence for September.
In corporate news, Volkswagen executives have been charged by German prosecutors on suspicion of misleading shareholders prior to the 2015 diesel emissions scandal.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than a 2-1 margin.
Gold fell $2.09 to $1,532.22, silver fell 3 cents to $18.61, and crude oil fell $1.63 to $57.01 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.1 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.64 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.