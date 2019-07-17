by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Pamela Good, a licensed medically certified aesthetician, is back in Salida and recently opened Good Skin Matters at 245 E. U.S. 50 – the building with the buffalo sculpture in the yard.
“I’m happy to be back, meeting with friends and making new ones,” Good said.
She owned Pam’s Place Day Spa in Salida from 1998 until 2003.
As a teenager, she suffered from skin breakouts and scarring and began searching for help.
“I was working at the Heritage Square Opera House and Silverplate Photography in Denver with JoAnn Cappell performing makeup application for productions and models, and she suggested I get my license in skin care,” Good said.
“I am so happy I took her advice. I attended beauty school for skin care and worked at Porter Hospital while obtaining medical certification. I was working for a spa in Cherry Creek and quickly realized self-employment was a better fit.”
She owned and operated a mobile skin care clinic until giving birth to her son in 1994 and shortly after moved to Salida and opened Pam’s Place.
After going through a painful divorce, she moved back to Denver and then to California, where she worked with Dr. Howard Murad at his Inclusive Day Spa. She is licensed in Colorado and California.
Her life took another turn, bringing her back to Colorado to care for her father during his final months battling cancer and, while recovering from a work accident and surgery in Lone Tree, she helped with her sister’s three young children since their births and is now raising them as her own. This “divine detour” brought her back to Colorado and ultimately to Salida.
Good Skin Matters offers corrective skin care, facials, light therapy, makeup application, microdermabrasion, photo rejuvenation, hydrofacials, chemical peels, cellulite reduction and waxing procedures by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, after hours and by appointment on Saturday. In addition she carries a selection of quality makeup skin care products.
Skin care workshops for groups is a special focus and can be arranged by appointment. If there is a cost for these events, the cost will be applied to products if products and services are purchased.
“I’m especially excited about working with clients for special occasions like proms, senior pictures and weddings,” Good said.
For an appointment or information, she can be reached at 719-371-5126.
