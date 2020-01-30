U.S. stocks were mixed Wednesday, with the industrials sector leading the market while energy was the biggest laggard.
In corporate news, shares of Apple gained after the company reported better than expected earnings, driven by strong iPhone sales.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve left its interest rate target unchanged, as expected.
U.S. treasuries were higher.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 863 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $6.80 to $1,576.60, and crude oil prices fell 33 cents to $53.15 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.04 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.59 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.