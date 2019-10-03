The Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, directed by Jamie Billesbach, recently opened in the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District building, 339 E. U.S. 50.
Hosted by Chaffee County and supported by Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., the center offers free, confidential, one-on-one consulting for current and prospective business owners.
In addition to the Salida headquarters, the center has satellite work spaces in Lake and Park counties to serve the Central Mountain area.
The first Small Business Development Center programs began in the 1970s. Colorado began its program in 1987, and it was hosted by the Community Colleges of Colorado until 1989.
The program works with local, state and federal governments to provide information and resources. It also works with state and local education systems and private sectors.
Billesbach said they are planning to bring in experts to discuss small business in their appropriate fields, to help both fledgling and experienced business owners learn more.
Billesbach, who started her career in specialty coffee on the East Coast, has lived in the valley for 18 years, working in the private sector as a marketing consultant and helping her husband’s business.
She moved on to work with the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center on events and media.
“When I saw the advertisement for the job, I thought to myself, that’s what I do,” Billesbach said. “We are just getting started, but I’m very excited to be helping out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.