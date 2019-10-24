U.S. equities ended up slightly on Wednesday.
The materials sector led the broad market while the consumer discretionary sector lagged.
In economic news, the FHFA Home Price Index rose slightly, indicating slight appreciation in housing prices.
In corporate news, earnings led the headlines with 25 percent of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now having reported third-quarter results.
Treasury prices declined as their interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 802.7 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $7.20 to $1,494.70, silver rose 1 cent to $17.55, and crude oil rose $1.35 to $55.83 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.77 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.