by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, one of the largest employers in Salida, has a range of salaries in each level of service.
CEO Bob Morasko said the hospital tries to start employees who join the staff with experience at the midpoint of the salary range in an attempt to counter the costs for housing in the area.
Starting salary is used for no experience, midpoint is six or more years of experience, and maximum is the highest point on the scale.
A range of positions and gross salaries at the hospital include:
Medical technologist:
Starting: $24.83 per hour (assuming 40 hours a week paid for 52 weeks) = $51,646
Midpoint: $31.22 = $64,938
Maximum: $37.60 = $78,208
Hospital nurse (registered nurse):
Starting: $27.32 = $56,826
Midpoint: $34.35 = $71,448
Maximum: $41.37 = $86,050
Environmental services tech:
Starting: $11.33 = $23,566
Midpoint: $14.20 = $29,536
Maximum: $17.08 = $35,526
(Certified health care environmental services technicians receive $1 per hour above base)
Clerical (receptionist):
Starting: $12.24 = $25,459
Midpoint: $15.34 = $31,907
Maximum: $18.45 = $38,376
Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray said current housing prices in Salida, according to data from the Colorado Association of Realtors, indicate the average cost of a single-family home in July in Salida was $413,193 (year to date, $454,904).
The average price for a townhome in July was $347,205 (year to date, $318,987).
According to the zillow.com mortgage calculator, the monthly payments on a $418,000 home with a 20 percent down payment, including insurance and taxes, at an interest rate of 3.75 percent would be approximately $1,942.
On a $347,205 townhouse, monthly payments with a 20 percent down payment and including taxes and insurance would be about $1,656 at an interest rate of 3.75 percent.
According to Trulia real estate market overview, the current median rent in Salida is about $1,450 per month.
The generally used guideline of 30 percent of gross income as a rent guide comes from a long history of government housing acts from 1937-1981 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the ratio is still commonly used as a general rule of thumb for rent and mortgage expenditures.
Following the 30 percent rule, for the hospital workers listed, the suggested expenditure on housing would be:
Medical technologist:
$51,646 = $15,494 or $1,291 per month.
$64,938 = $19,481 or $1,623 per month.
$78,208 = $23,462 or $1,955 per month.
Hospital nurse (registered nurse):
$56,826 = $17,047 or $1,420 per month.
$71,448 = $21,434 or $1,786 per month.
$78,208 = $25,815 or $2,151 per month.
Environmental services tech
$23,566 = $7,070 or $589 per month.
$29,536 = $8,861 or $738 per month.
$35,526 = $10,658 or $888 per month.
Clerical (receptionist)
$25,459 = $7,638 or $636 per month.
$31,907 = $9,572 or $798 per month.
$38,376 = $11,513 or $959 per month.
