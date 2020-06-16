Amateur geologists and rockhounds have been drawn to The Rock Doc in Centerville for 50 years.
Current owners Cindy and Dirk Peratt had plans to celebrate the rock shop’s half-century mark with an event this summer but had to put that celebration on hold until next year due to COVID-19.
The Peratts even made plans to get the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to come by as part of the festivities.
The Rock Doc was first opened in 1970 by Burt Myers, whose wife was a geologist.
At first the shop was located just north of the Centerville gas station. In 1976 the current building south of the gas station was built.
In 1978, Salidans Bill and Velma McCormick took over the shop and offered gold panning lessons as well as mineral specimens and gifts.
In 2000 the Peratts took over. Cindy, a trained geologist and engineer, had decided to get out of the corporate world in Denver, where she was involved in environmental hazmat.
The Colorado natives were familiar with Chaffee County and moved here hoping to make a living.
After spending time in other businesses and jobs, when the store came up for sale, Cindy said it was destiny.
The Peratts molded the shop back into a real rock shop with more rock and mineral specimens.
The offerings come from around the world, but there is a special section where visitors can find Colorado minerals, including aquamarines and smoky quartz from Mount Antero.
A giant smoky quartz crystal unearthed from the Subway Pocket on Mount Antero during an episode of The Travel Channel’s “Treasure Hunters” program is also on display at the store.
In addition to specimens and fossils, many home décor items made of cut, polished minerals and metals are available.
Cindy said kids are her favorite customers and she caters to them a bit with a section for the budding young rock collector.
“They are small scientists, smart and curious,” she said.
Dirk built up the equipment side of the business with items from gold panning supplies to more sophisticated motorized equipment for the amateur prospector and metal detectors.
The shop offers books and brochures about rockhounding, and staff members are full of advice for where to go to find different gems and minerals.
Cindy said she loves her job.
“I dream about it at night,” she said.
With the store’s 50-year history, Cindy said they are now seeing the fourth generation of patrons as The Rock Doc has become a tradition for summer tourists who frequent the area.
She said they see a lot of rockhounds and potential gold prospectors as wel.
For example, at Cache Creek, west of Granite off U.S. 24, gold seekers can try out their panning techniques.
Sometimes the staff has to set hopeful prospectors straight, such as those who come to Chaffee County to find aquamarines on Mount Antero.
Many are unaware of and unprepared for the rough, steep four-wheel drive road up the mountain and the number of claims already on the mountain.
Cindy said since The Weather Channel program “Prospectors” ceased production, that kind of traffic has died down, but they still get folks who want to go up the mountain and try their luck.
The Peratts have no plans to change their business.
Cindy said they’re a little excited this year with the change in demographics due to the pandemic.
They hope to see more locals and Front Range tourists this summer, and they’re excited to see new people who might not have traveled here before.
“We want to stay an icon,” said Cindy, noting several local iconic long-term businesses have gone by the wayside in the last few years, including Lallier’s Pharmacy in Salida and Casa del Sol and the Hi-Rocky in Buena Vista.
“We want to carry this on,” she said. “I love the ‘Route 66’ mentality of a simpler time. I think after the pandemic people are craving that,” she said.
Cindy said she hopes there will be shift in mentality where people will be more focused on enjoying themselves and their families.
“I think we’ll fit right into that,” she said.
