by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Eclipse Real Estate and Property Management recently expanded into Chaffee County with real estate agents Jacy and Thomas Doumas taking charge.
They are still operating full time even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, but they are mostly working electronically.
Jacy Doumas said with COVID-19, the overall housing market could go in any direction.
“It feels like everyone is on pause with the future yet to be seen,” she said. “It’s hard to predict, but we’re being cautiously optimistic.”
Eclipse provides personal consultation sessions as well as lists and buys properties. The agency manages nearly 600 units with other offices in Alamosa and Mesa counties.
The real estate company has been looking to expand into Chaffee County with a team for a couple of years now but officially opened April 1. Jacy and Thomas Doumas met Eclipse owner Chuck Kelley at a National Association of Residential Property Managers conference two years ago, when he discussed Eclipse’s plan to move into Chaffee County.
They worked for Re/Max at the time, which they said they enjoyed, but they moved to Eclipse because it offered certain services such as a 24-hour service phone line that they thought would improve efficiency.
Eclipse has an office in Salida at 101½ F St., above Krivanek Jewelers and Brown Dog Coffee Co. Its office in Buena Vista is at 602 Cedar St. Office visits are by appointment only, but they are typically open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Email Jacy or Thomas Doumas at Doumas@rent-eclipse.com.
