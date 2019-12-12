Stotler & Young, PC Certified Public Accountants recently announced the addition of a new CPA to its staff, Megan Leesley.
A native of Austin, Texas, Leesley earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas and moved to Colorado, where she spent 15 years in business consulting and management, a press release stated.
In 2014, she earned her CPA license and master’s degree in accounting with a focus in tax from the University of Colorado.
Leesley has spent the last five years specializing in small business tax, along with high net worth individual and trust taxation, while working as a licensed CPA for a large national accounting firm.
In her spare time, Leesley said she loves to enjoy the great outdoors with her husband and daughter on the Arkansas River, skiing at Monarch, hiking or snowshoeing with their two dogs or camping with friends.
