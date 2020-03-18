U.S. stocks finished Tuesday higher following the worst down day since 1987.
All sectors were up with utilities leading as the biggest gainer.
In economic news, the Trump administration is considering a stimulus package that includes financial assistance for small businesses and airlines, as well as sending direct payments to Americans.
In corporate news, several retail stores announced closures amid coronavirus concerns.
Treasury prices declined as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered Decliners.
Gold rose $45.20 to $1,531.70. Crude oil prices fell $1.69 to $27.01 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.68 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.07 percent.
