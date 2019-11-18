U.S. stocks ended higher Friday on continued optimism around a possible U.S.-China trade deal.
The health care and technology sectors led the broader market, while the materials and consumer staples sectors lagged.
In economic news, retail sales rebounded modestly in October, while industrial production fell.
In corporate news, Sysco increased its dividend by 15 percent.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 889 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $4.54 to $1,466.86, and crude oil prices rose $1.03 to $57.80 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.83 percent.
