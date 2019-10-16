U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as investors processed corporate earnings reports.
Bank stocks were higher, led by strong results from JPMorgan Chase.
Shares of health care companies Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group were also lifted by quarterly earnings results.
Economic news was light.
U.S. Treasuries were lower as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 776.6 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold fell $12.60 to $1,485, silver rose 2 cents to $17.42, and crude oil fell 66 cents to $52.93 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.77 percent.
