U.S. stocks ended higher Wednesday.
Utilities and health care were the top-performing sectors, while consumer discretionary lagged.
In corporate news, General Electric is further reducing its stake in oil field services company Baker Hughes by selling additional shares. The sale will provide GE with approximately $3 billion and reduce GE’s ownership below 50 percent.
In economic news, President Donald Trump continued to urge the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.
Treasury prices declined as interest rates decreased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 895 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $4.10 to $1,494.40, silver rose 12 cents to $18.12, and crude oil fell $1.46 to $55.94 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.17 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.68 percent.
