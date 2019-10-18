Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation hosted a Pink Day Tea Thursday to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Attendees were treated to refreshments and given a bag of breast cancer awareness information and small gifts as reminders to get checked for the disease.
Drawings for giveaways and tours of the hospital’s mammography suite were also available.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Colorado among females, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Breast cancer is most treatable when it is detected early.
Women ages 40 and older are encouraged to talk with their doctors about scheduling a screening.
Community health worker Brenda Gentile and community health educator Julia Fritz were on hand to answer questions and provide information about the Women’s Wellness Connection, which offers free mammograms and pap tests to women who need them but can’t afford them.
Fritz said those 40 and older should be screened. Younger women who have risk factors such as a family history of breast and other cancers should also consider being screened earlier rather than later.
For more information about local providers who offer free screenings or the foundation’s Pink Day Tea, call Gentile at 719-207-2088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.