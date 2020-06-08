Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Chaffee County Community Foundation its June Business of the Month.
The monthly award celebrates local businesses that have made significant contributions to the community.
Since March, the foundation has put time, effort and resources towards developing the Emergency Response Fund, a local relief fund dedicated to financially assisting Chaffee individuals, families and nonprofit groups affected by COVID-19.
The foundation recently announced it has raised more than $400,000 from more than 460 charitable donors. The amount distributed to date is about $250,000.
Chaffee County Community Foundation recently launched a Food Access Cohort, which is based on the idea that grantees will work together to increase collaboration to help provide nutritious food access to all Chaffee families and individuals during the coming months.
The foundation can be reached by calling 719-204-5071 or visiting chaffeecommunity.org. Donations can be made at chaffeecommunity.org/invest-now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.