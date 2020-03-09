U.S. stocks closed down Friday as countries continued to battle the coronavirus epidemic.
All sectors were lower, with the energy sector performing worst as oil prices fell, while health care held up best.
In corporate news, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon underwent successful heart surgery and is recovering, with no timetable for his return.
In economic news, the Commerce Department reported the U.S. foreign-trade gap in goods and services fell 6.7 percent from the prior month to $45.34 billion, which was below the $46 billion consensus estimate.
U.S. Treasuries ended up as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455 points, or 1.79 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.7 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $4.80 to $1,672.80, and crude oil prices fell $4.28 to $41.62 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.78 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.