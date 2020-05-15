U.S. stocks ended slightly higher Thursday as banking stocks posted a midday surge.
In economic news, last week’s unemployment came in just under 3 million.
In corporate news, Cisco posted better than estimated revenue and earnings.
Treasury yields ticked lower as prices increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $22.90 to $1,739.30, and crude oil prices rose $2.13 to $27.81 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.63 percent.
