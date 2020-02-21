Southern Colorado office supply company Gobin’s Inc. ranked 58th on the 2019 World Class Service list with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 93.83 out of a possible 100.
The annual list, produced by CEO Juice, which provides software and systems for copier dealers, recognizes and ranks the service quality of participating companies in all industries across North America.
Gobin’s began participating in the program in 2019 and was notified of the results in January.
NPS ratings range from minus 100 to 100. To be featured on the list, a company must have an NPS of 70 or better. The average score in the U.S. is 10.
A positive score above zero is considered “good,” 50 or above is considered “excellent,” and a score of more than 70 is considered “world class.” The list recognizes all companies with a score above 70.
Headquartered in Pueblo, Gobins Inc. has seven Colorado branches. The Salida branch, 214 W. U.S. 50, opened in 1995.
Sales representative Jason Gobin said it was an honor for the company to have been featured.
“Anytime your company is recognized for customer service, it’s always an achievement,” Gobin said.
In a press release, Gobin’s Inc. stated the company is grateful to all of its “dedicated, patient and hard-working employees for individually contributing to providing its outstanding customer service.”
