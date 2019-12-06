Kimberlee Best and daughter Madolyn Davis, Crestone stained glass artists, have brought their talents to Salida and are showcasing their work and that of other local artists at Our Glass, 210 U.S. 50.
They opened their shop Monday, offering art supplies, stained glass pieces, pottery and some unusual instruments, among them a “tongue drum” that creates a fabulous sound and can be played while floating on water. During the holiday season they are also offering some art-related toys.
Best learned the art of working with stained glass from her mother and has been working in the medium for 41 years, creating everything from small projects to large ones like the 3-by-5-foot mosaic of a Russian woman in a bright red dress snag fishing off the Homer, Alaska, spit, which is on display in the shop along with some of her other pieces. They also take custom orders.
“No project is too large or too small. If you can think it, we can create it,” Davis said. “We’re hoping to do a large-scale glass mosaic on the side of the building, and we’ll be presenting that idea to Salida City Council. We’ll be inviting local artists age 18 and older to get involved in creating that.”
In January they will begin taking registration for mosaic and stained glass classes.
“We’re all about bringing people together,” Best said.
Our Glass is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 719-298-8982.
