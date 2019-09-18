by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Salida attorney Dustin Hughes said he is returning to his roots as he joins his brother-in-law, broker Walt Harder, and Casey Bennett, associate broker, as an associate broker with Harder Real Estate and Development at 130 W. Second St.
“My dad, the late Larry Hughes, would be laughing if he were here,” Hughes said. “He was in real estate for 30-plus years and bought First Colorado Land Office from Kirk Gibbs. He always wanted me to go into real estate. I did get an associate broker’s license in 2000, but I wanted to study law.”
A Salida native, Hughes earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming. After five years in the U.S. Army as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) lawyer, mostly as a prosecutor, including a deployment in Iraq from 2006 to 2008, he returned home to Salida to join M. Stuart Anderson at Anderson & Hughes P.C.
“The past 10 years have been great,” he said, “but I’m excited to be in real estate sales where I can bring to bear my legal talents and other skill sets to help foster sales and conscionable development in Chaffee County.”
Harder said he is equally excited to have Hughes join him.
“To have a man of Dustin’s talent is a joy,” Harder said. “He’ll bring great depth of knowledge, experience and understanding to the business. He’s a native son, well respected, well known and an honorable man of integrity.”
Hughes will continue to use his legal talents in real estate transactional cases, title work and estate planning, but he said he’s mostly looking forward to transactional work.
“I love Salida, and no matter where I’ve been, Salida has always been home,” he said.
He can be reached at 719-539-2000 or 719-221-3336.
