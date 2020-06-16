U.S. stocks closed higher Monday, following the Federal Reserve’s announcement to include corporate bonds in its credit purchases.
Most sectors advanced, with financials leading the market and energy lagging.
In corporate news, IBM announced it signed an agreement to acquire Spanugo, a U.S. provider of cloud cybersecurity-posture-management solutions.
In economic news, the New York Fed released the June Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which showed a higher than expected improvement of 48 points from May to minus 0.2, beating consensus estimates of minus 20.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $3.90 to $1,733.40, and crude oil prices rose 78 cents to $37.04 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.71 percent.
