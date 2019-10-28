U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology sector leading the way.
In corporate news, shares of Amazon lagged after the company reported third-quarter earnings and guidance below expectations.
Economic news was light.
U.S. Treasury prices declined as their yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or less than 1 percent, for the week.
Gold rose 66 cents to $1,504.66, silver rose 29 cents to $18.03, and crude oil rose 37 cents to $56.60 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.29 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.8 percent.
