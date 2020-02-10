U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, with the materials sector the worst performer as industrial metals prices fell.
Consumer staples, communication services and real estate sectors performed best.
In corporate news, Ford Motor Co. announced leadership changes with its automotive president, Joe Hinrichs, retiring effective March 1 and promotion of its strategy chief, Jim Farley, to chief operating officer.
In economic news, January hiring numbers came in above expectations as employers added 225,000 jobs, above the 158,000 jobs economists expected.
U.S. Treasuries ended up as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 846 points, or 3 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 899 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $3.40 to $1,573.40, and crude oil prices fell 56 cents to $50.39 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.04 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.58 percent.
